Lawmakers ask AG to investigate CYFD money misuse

SANTA FE, N.M. — Lawmakers grilled Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Teresa Casados Wednesday, as they demanded accountability for department failures including the deaths of children in CYFD care, and how money is being spent.

The Legislative Finance Committee members brought up concerns that CYFD had misused $20 million in 2022. The funds were appropriated for behavioral health services for New Mexico’s kids, specifically startup costs for behavioral health providers and community child welfare services.

They’re asking New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez to open up an investigation into the allegations.

The letter states, “The Legislative Finance Committee believes CYFD misappropriated these funds, intentionally spending the appropriation for purposes not authorized or intended by the Legislature.”

State Sen. Nicole Tobiassen said that money was eligible for federal reimbursement if spent how the Legislature intended.

“There were parameters around that money and how it was to be used, which was specifically for federally approved behavioral health services and other services for draw down for federal funds,” she said.

Tobiassen said $14 million was used to open congregate care homes, facilities for kids who have nowhere else to go and other unrelated initiatives.

“It’s horrific the stories of what these kids have gone through. They need consistent behavioral health services and foster parents, and even caseworkers have said time and time again they’re not getting those services, and it has to be a top priority,” she said.

At the meeting Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed it had received a letter, but no word yet on if the AG will open an investigation.

A CYFD spokesperson sent a statement in response to the claims reading:

“CYFD used the funds to provide services and support to New Mexico’s children, youth, and families, including services that are federally reimbursable. We look forward to sharing information with the Attorney General for his inquiry.”

