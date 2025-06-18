Lawsuit filed in NMSP impersonator case

SANTA FE, N.M. – The TikTok comedian who posed in uniform as a New Mexico State Police officer is now suing the state government.

The lawsuit is against NMSP and the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, claiming officers retaliated against Aldin Hamdy for making satirical videos. The lawsuit claims they violated Hamdy’s free speech and civil rights.

Hamdy announced in March 2024 his intention to pursuing civil charges against the state. It came on the same day he pleaded not guilty in the criminal case that was against him at the time. A judge dismissed the charges a little over a month later.

Hamdy posted three TikTok videos last month wearing a New Mexico State Police uniform. Investigators say he took the uniform from a Santa Fe dry cleaner and recorded the videos while he was working there.

