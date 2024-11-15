LCSO: Human remains not connected to Jal missing person case

Investigators found evidence from 10 to 20 human skulls at a property near in far southeast New Mexico but now they say they aren't connected to a missing person case that authorities believed was closely tied to it.

Authorities had questions about a possible connection because of how close her home was to where they found those remains.

Cecil Villanueva, the man staying at the property where authorities discovered the remains, is in custody on an unrelated charge. They haven’t charged him in connection to this investigation.

