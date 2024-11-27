Lime to launch fleet of 500 electric scooters in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Electric scooters are continuing to make a big return to Albuquerque as a major company is launching its fleet here this week.

Lime is launching 500 of its Gen 4.1 scooters in Albuquerque. According to the company, they plan to strategically deploy and rebalance these scooters throughout the city to ensure high ridership and to keep the streets “nice and tidy.”

“This is a proud day for Lime and for me personally, as we bring safe, affordable, and carbon-free transportation options to a city that is near and dear to my heart. I spend a lot of time in New Mexico and in Albuquerque and I know firsthand what an exciting time this city is in, as more and more people appreciate all the beauty it has to offer. I also see the amazing potential for micromobility here and what Lime can do to help connect residents and visitors to jobs, school, and small businesses throughout Albuquerque,” said Wayne Ting, the CEO of Lime.

Lime stated they have partnered with the city, local leaders and elected officials to plan a launch that will lead to “long-lasting success.” The company plans to focus on safe riding and proper parking with communication on how to obey the rules of the road and responsibly park their scooters at the end of rides.

“Ahead of launch, we worked with the city to design operational plans that will have things running smoothly from day one and we look forward to our riders embracing our vehicles. We’ll be monitoring things closely and making any adjustments along the way to ensure our launch improves the livelihood of the city and the quality of life for all residents, not just our riders,” said Charlie Mastoloni, the senior director of government relations for Lime.