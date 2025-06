Live updates: Army’s 250th birthday parade underway despite rain and ‘No Kings’ protests

The massive military parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, which coincides with President Donald Trump ’s 79th birthday is being staged Saturday in Washington, D.C. The event is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, as well as possibly 200,000 attendees and heightened security to match.

Opponents of the president’s agenda are simultaneously rallying in hundreds of cities nationwide at “No Kings” protests following days of nationwide demonstrations against federal immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, where Trump deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Here’s the Latest:

It’s a lot of saluting for Trump today

Normally the commander in chief salutes when presented with U.S. military troops, and Trump is doing a lot of saluting during the parade.

U.S. Army soldiers walking along Constitution Ave., on the National Mall ahead of a parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Photo:

He’s been seated for much of the parade so far, but at times the president has stood and saluted as troops move by the reviewing stand.

The parade has been moving swiftly, with severe weather predicted for the area. It started slightly early, too.

WWII gave us the Jeep, and six are in the parade

The Army needed a lightweight vehicle to run up and down troop lines and to carry injured soldiers and even letters home. Both Ford and Willys built Jeeps and together manufactured more than 650,000 of them.

Six of the historic jeeps are in formation in the World War II section of the parade.

Sky parade honors Army’s fighter, bomber legacies

As soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell Kentucky and Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division march, six aircraft will fly overhead, including four P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft, two B-25 Mitchell bombers and one C-47 Skytrain.

The P-51 is one of the most recognizable fighters in the world. It played a critical role in reducing U.S. heavy bomber casualties once the aircraft came online and could escort the aircraft to target.

The B-25 Mitchell was made famous by the Doolittle Raid, where 16 stripped-down-to-the-bones B-25s took off from the carrier USS Hornet to strike Tokyo.

The C-47 Skytrain is known by its three flighting stripes on its wings and body – so painted in the hours before D-Day so U.S. warships wouldn’t shoot at them as the planes flew low and fast toward France with 13,000 paratroopers on board to jump into Normandy.

World War I and the birth of the 82nd Airborne ‘All American Division’

The 150 soldiers wearing period costumes for World War I are from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The unit was established in August 1917 and was nicknamed the “All-Americans” because soldiers were initially pulled from 48 states to form it.

‘It’s a good time to be proud to be American,’ attendee says

Shelly and John Legg from Oklahoma were standing in the parade’s special guest section with their two sons. John Legg is a retired colonel of 34 years in the Army.

He’s never seen anything like what’s anticipated to come — tanks rolling down the streets of D.C.

“It’s a good time to be proud to be American,” Legg said.

Asked about the notion of military members being deployed to protests in California over immigration, Legg said it’s been done before and is in response to destruction of the city.

Legg said he supports peaceful protest, but violence is not acceptable. “That’s why we serve, so people can speak their mind, but it has to be done in peace.”

Golden Knights parachute team sails though the air

The crowd, with their heads tilted upwards, screams with excitement as the U.S. Army’s official parachute demonstration and competition team glides toward the Ellipse. Red smoke released by the parachuters streaked across the sky.

The paratroopers’ arrival was moved up, likely because of the deteriorating weather. They had been slated for the end of the parade.

Clouds shrouded the Washington Monument as the parade unfolded. The rain remains intermittent, just a few light drops.

Trump is all smiles as the Army birthday celebration begins

Light rain drops begin to fall as Trump walks onto the stage and the National Anthem is sung.

Trump is standing and broadly smiling. He claps as the United States Army Band is introduced.

Next, Trump and dignitaries take their seats as the Old Guard Army Fife and Drum Corps is introduced.

Trump arrives at parade stands

The president and first lady Melania Trump have arrived at the stands where they will review the Army parade.

Trump waves and pumps his fist to the crowd, who cheer and chant “USA!, USA!”

In addition to the military branch’s birthday, Saturday is also Trump’s birthday. The Army is turning 250, while the president is now 79.

It’s now raining along the parade route

Raindrops have begun to fall as the Army birthday parade prepares to kick off.

Trump left the White House nearly 45 minutes earlier than originally expected, and is on his way to the reviewing area.

Larry Stallard, a retired American Airlines pilot who turns 83 next month, traveled from Kansas City for the weekend “to see the military and see Trump.”

Trump supporter says Army celebration is ‘on my bucket list’

Larry Stallard, a retired American Airlines pilot who turns 83 next month, traveled from Kansas City for the weekend.

“I’m going to watch the parade, that’s the main thing,” he said.

He added that it was “hard to believe” people are upset about the cost of the event when “they blow that in 10 seconds on things that we don’t even need.”

Protesters in NYC describe why they’re taking to the streets

Marchers in the crowd in New York had diverse reasons for coming, including anger over Trump’s immigration policies, support for the Palestinian people and outrage over what they said was erosion of free speech rights.

But there were patriotic symbols, too. Leah Griswold, 32, and Amber Laree, 59, who marched in suffragette white dresses, brought 250 American flags to the march to hand out to people in the crowd.

“Our mothers who came out, fought for our rights, and now were fighting for future generations as well,” said Griswold.

Forecasters warn of ‘damaging wind gusts’ during parade

In addition to the flood watch in place until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service says that gusting winds could roll through the Washington area.

The White House has said that the parade goes on rain or shine, but lightning could bring things to a halt.

Red, white and blue punch — and a saber

Those are all festive components of the Army’s birthday party cuisine.

Patriotic punch is being ladled out for attendees of celebrations on the National Mall. There are separate silver bowls with red, white and blue drinks.

It’s handed out alongside slices of the Army’s birthday cake, which was a multi-tier confection that uniformed officials cut into with a saber.

White House specifically asked to add Air Force jets to Army parade, official says

The Air Force is horning in on the Army’s 250th birthday parade — at the request of the White House, a U.S. official confirmed on Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-22 fighter jets were a late addition to the parade schedule. The official said the White House specifically made the request. The jets are scheduled to fly over the National Mall near the beginning of the parade.

It wasn’t clear why they were added, since the 250th birthday festival and parade are solely featuring Army units, vehicles and equipment. But the Army does not have fighter jets — only the Air Force and Navy do.

— By Lolita C. Baldor

A veteran from Texas says he’s in DC to see history in action

Steve Donnelly, a 62 year-old pilot who served in the military from 1986 to 1994, said he traveled from Houston, Texas, “to witness everything going on” in D.C. this weekend, from the protests to the parade itself.

He said he didn’t necessarily agree with the need for the parade, but wanted to see history in action.

Celebrity chefs add flavor to Army celebration

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, known for his work on the Food Network, and former White House chef Andre Rush attended a festival honoring the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Rush, wearing a camouflage shirt emblazoned with “Chef Rush,” posed for photos with service members inside a tent, while Irvine observed the festivities unfolding on a stage outside.

In New York City, the crowd of protesters stretches for blocks

As a light rain fell, thousands of people marched along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park to Madison Square Park, a distance of just under a mile (1.6 kilometers).

“We’ve got to see a change. Our country’s better than what we’re in right now,” said Todd Drake, 63, an artist. Some protesters held signs denouncing Trump. Others banged drums.

“We’re here because we’re worried about the existential crisis of this country and the planet and our species,” said Sean Kryston, 28, of Brooklyn.

Veteran says Army festival is ‘hot and long lines but well worth it’

Doug Haynes, a Navy veteran and self-described “Trump kind of guy” attended the Army’s 250th birthday festival but called the upcoming parade “a little over the top.”

Pointing at a nearby tank, Haynes said having them roll down the street is a “very bold statement to the world, perhaps.”

“I’m a Trump kind of guy, but I think things could have been done a little smoother, with a little more finesse. I’m a little disappointed in that,” said Haynes, who lives in the Baltimore area but works around D.C.

Dancing to the beat in Los Angeles, two blocks from a military force

Thousands have gathered in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. It’s a boisterous crowd of people waving signs and listening to a Native American drum circle and dance performances.

Signs included “Protesting is not a crime,” “We carry dreams not danger” and “ICE out of LA.”

One demonstrator carried a 2-foot-tall Trump pinata on a stick, with a crown on his head and sombrero hanging off his back.

The City Hall Plaza is around the corner and a block away from the federal building where National Guard troops and U.S. Marines have been deployed.

Protesters flee tear gas in Georgia

In DeKalb County, Georgia, protesters ran away and even climbed over shrubs to escape from police who set off tear gas and detained several people.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted officers to set off the tear gas.

‘No Kings’ rally site at Texas Capitol temporarily closed due to threat

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it “identified a credible threat toward state lawmakers planning to attend” the demonstration at the state Capitol later Saturday evening. Officers then closed the building and the surrounding grounds, forcing the public to evacuate.

About two hours before the scheduled start, the grounds remained closed, with some troopers telling people to remain off the grounds.

DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller did not say if or when the area would reopen, or provide any details about the threat, adding that it was still under investigation.

“DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state,” Miller said.

Anti-war protesters rally inside the Army festival

Standing in front of military equipment inside the festival, a small crowd with the group Code Pink chanted “Peace not war!” and held bright pink banners with slogans like “Defund War, Refund Communities” and “No Weapons to Israel.”

At the same time, festivalgoers wearing red, white and blue apparel climbed in and out of the nearby tank. For the most part, the protesters were being ignored by both police and festivalgoers.

US Congressional leaders implore Americans to condemn — and end — political violence

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said after the shocking shooting of Minnesota lawmakers: “Such horrific political violence has no place in our society, and every leader must unequivocally condemn it.”

GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said: “Political violence has no place in our nation.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries requested additional security for U.S. lawmakers. “Our country is on the edge like never before,” said Jeffries of New York. “We need leadership that brings America together, instead of tearing us apart.”

Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was brutally attacked in their home in 2022, and Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was gravely wounded after being shot in 2017 at a congressional baseball game practice, both pleaded for the political violence to end. “There can be no tolerance of political violence and it must be stopped,” said Scalise, R-La.

Georgia officers use tear gas to keep protesters off highway

Law enforcement deployed tear gas to divert several hundred protesters heading toward Interstate 285 in northern Atlanta Saturday. A journalist was seen being detained by officers.

Law enforcement officers yelled “unlawful assembly” and “you must disperse” into megaphones as they used tear gas to divert protesters off the road they marched on. The gas caused the crowd to disperse, and two police helicopters flew overhead as the crowd moved.

While a few demonstrators were equipped with gas masks, most protesters did not have personal protective equipment. The crowd was generally younger and more diverse than other demonstrations around Atlanta. Some held signs and American flags as they marched.

DC protest march pauses at a park north of the White House

The crowd has arrived in a small park near Lafayette Square, the currently fenced-off park across from the White House.

Protesters are listening to people speaking, or milling around and taking breaks in the shade.

Trump-themed merch is on sale outside the festival

Attendees lining up to enter the festival area on the National Mall passed multiple vendors selling flags and MAGA hats.

One standout item is a somewhat outlandish Trump doll that moves and claps brass cymbals. If you touch its head, framed by a shock of yellow hair, his eyes bug out and it says Trumpisms like “We must make our schools great again” and “I will have no choice but to destroy North Korea.”

“I know he looks crazy,” the vendor says proudly.

Asking price: $20 each.

Philadelphia rallygoers get their ‘Rocky’ moment

Marchers shouted “Whose streets? Our streets!” as they approached the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where they listened to speakers on the steps made famous in the movie “Rocky.”

“So what do you say, Philly?” Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland shouted to the crowd. “Are you ready to fight back? Do you want a gangster state or do you want free speech in America?”

The whole crowd joined in a chant: “No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here,” in response to speaker Lorella Praeli, co-president of the Community Change organization.

A handful of anti-war protesters are at the Army festival

Among the crowds lining up to enter the festival grounds, one group stood out: about a dozen people wearing Code Pink t-shirts with some waving Palestinian flags.

“We’re here to speak out against the war machine,” said Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the Code Pink anti-war group.

Festivalgoers celebrating the Army and Trump mix on the National Mall

A line to enter the festival marking the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary stretches nearly half a block. Attendees are sporting apparel that celebrates both the Army and Trump, whose birthday coincides with the event.

Vendors move through the crowd, selling Trump-themed merchandise, while others offer gear commemorating the Army’s milestone. Outside the festival gates, a large video board promotes careers in the Army, urging onlookers to consider enlistment.

Crowd marches peacefully through downtown Washington

Escorted by police vehicles and officers on bicycles, some of the protest leaders are holding a giant banner that reads “TRUMP MUST GO NOW.”

Marchers are chanting: “Danger, danger, there’s a fascist in the White House. It’s up to us to drive him out.”

Chuck Schumer seeks emergency protection for Minnesota senators

Senate Democratic Leader said he’s asked Capitol Police to “immediately increase security” for Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, following the shootings of lawmakers in Minnesota by a suspect who has not yet been found.

Schumer said he had also asked Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to hold a briefing for senators on member security.

“Condemning violence is important but it is not enough,” Schumer said in a post on X. “We must also confront the toxic forces radicalizing individuals and we must do more to protect one another, our democracy, and the values that bind us as Americans.”

North Carolina college student: It’s about what’s right and wrong

What brought Jocelyn Abarca out to protest in uptown Charlotte’s First Ward Park was a chance to “speak for what’s right.”

But the 21-year-old college student was also motivated by what she views as wrong: mass deportations and the deployment of military forces to the streets of Los Angeles.

“I think that it goes against our Constitution and what we stand for as a nation, because we all come out here peacefully to protest and speak on what’s important,” Abarca said.

Seeing thousands of gather in protest is a “powerful” demonstration of people coming together, she said.

“If we don’t stop it now, it’s just going to keep getting worse,” she said.

One Los Angeles neighborhood braces for violence

A demonstrator walks past a boarded up storefront Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The majority of businesses in Little Tokyo are boarded up ahead of the “No Kings” protest in downtown LA.

Ramen spots, bail bonds, gift shops — some put up plywood and others used cardboard or paper to cover their windows. One board had a handwritten message that read “Mexican owned business,” likely trying to signal solidarity. Protest signs and fresh anti-ICE graffiti are already showing up around the area.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene checks out the Army’s CrossFit space

The Georgia Republican stopped by the area on the National Mall where Army members are demonstrating how they train with CrossFit.

She also told former Trump strategist Steve Bannon on his “War Room” show that she sees their methods as “the best way to train.”

As Greene spoke, troops could be seen behind her riding stationary bikes and doing team lifting exercises, with the National Monument in the background.

Greene previously owned a CrossFit gym and has competed in the CrossFit Games.

Army veteran: ‘It’s shameful. He didn’t serve’

Aaron Bogner, who served in the Army from 1993 to 1996, said Trump is using the American military to advance his personal agenda by having soldiers march in a parade that coincides with his 79th birthday.

“I think it’s shameful. He didn’t serve,” said the 50-year-old Bogner, who wore a camouflage jacket and Army baseball hat. “It’s just an engineered birthday party. It’s an excuse to have tanks in your streets like North Korea.”

Above all, Bogner said, he’s protesting the deployment of U.S. troops against people who are challenging how the Trump administration is detaining immigrants. He calls this hypocritical for a president who broadly issued pardons to people who participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Small crowd of demonstrators prepares to march toward the White House

Roughly 200 protesters have assembled in northwest Washington’s Logan Circle, about a 20 minute walk from the White House. They’ve handed out signs and danced to upbeat music from a local street band, including “This Land Is Your Land.”

The mood was celebratory as the group chanted “Trump must go now” before erupting in cheers. A larger than life puppet of Trump was wheeled through the crowd: The caricature shows the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet.

Other protesters waved pride flags and hoisted signs, some with pointed messages such as “I prefer crushed ICE,” “The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in L.A.” and “Flip me off if you’re a FASCIST.”

Protesters gather in nation’s capital, flanked by relaxed police officers

Anthony Rattler, a Washington area native, said he joined the rally in Logan Circle to support the myriad groups he sees experiencing discrimination under Trump, including the Black community, LGBT people and immigrants. He hopes Trump is embarrassed when he sees widespread protests around the country Saturday.

“What’s happening to our country is just awful,” said Rattler, 43. “It would be one thing if it was just a difference in policy issues but this is downright fascism.”

As a Black man whose grandfather served in the Korean War, Rattler said he feels compelled to make his voice heard. “Our ancestors worked too hard and built too much of what we’re all able to enjoy now,” he said. “Our community is tired but we can’t just stay home.”

MAGA man hits golf balls toward marches in Philadelphia

A man wearing a red Make America Great Again hat started hitting golf balls at marchers as they moved through Philadelphia’s Logan Circle.

Marcher Andrew Graziano, 39, from Philadelphia, said marchers tried to ask him nicely to stop. The man protested he’s there every weekend.

The marchers took his golf balls but not his club, and he swiftly disappeared across a city park.

Thousands of people streamed into the blocked-off Benjamin Franklin Parkway as organizers and police directed attendees toward the middle of the six-lane divided thoroughfare for the roughly mile-long march toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A stage was set up outside for expected speakers, including Martin Luther King III, to address the throng of demonstrators.

Minnesota organizers cancel their ‘No Kings’ rallies after lawmakers were shot

State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic asked people “out of an abundance of caution” not to attend any of the “No Kings” protests that were scheduled for across the state on Saturday.

Police said two Democratic state lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes early Saturday by a suspect who may have been posing as a police officer. Gov. Tim Walz said the lawmakers were deliberately targeted, and authorities are still searching for a suspect.

Bogojevic said authorities didn’t have any direct evidence that the protests would be targeted, but said the suspect had some “No Kings” flyers in their car.

Organizers announced that all of the protests across the state were canceled.

