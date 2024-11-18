Lobo football team upsets Washington State

The Lobos pull off the stunner with a late rally to knock off No. 19-ranked Washington State.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico football pulled off its first upset of a top 25-ranked program in 21 years on Saturday night.

The Lobos knocked off No. 19 Washington State 38-35, rallying from a 28-14 halftime deficit. The victory kept UNM (5-6 overall) alive for a possible bowl bid, while hurting the chances of the Cougars (8-2) sneaking into the 12-team national playoff.

Leading the way for the Lobos was quarterback Devon Dampier. His 1-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left completed the rally. For the night, Dampier threw for 174 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-25 passing, while rushing for 193 yards on 28 carries, including three touchdowns.

Eli Sanders added a touchdown and 108 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Luke Wysong led the receiving corps with 71 yards on five catches.

The Lobos will finish their season at Hawaii on November 30 at 10 p.m.

Reporter Tamara Lopez caught up with Lobo fans outside the game in the video above.