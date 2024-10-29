Lobos beat UTEP in first outing of 2024-25 season

Sports director Lee Faria breaks down the Lobos' preseason opener against UTEP.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team had their first outing of the 2024-25 season, facing the UTEP Miners in an exhibition Monday.

The Lobos’ starting five opened with a 13-2 run. Tru Washington and Donovan Dent reeled off some solid threes. That group, led by Dent, looked to be in midseason form.

The second five struggled to take care of the ball but Nelly Joseph Junior pulled off the jumper. Lobos were up six at the half and pulled off a 74-70 win over UTEP.

The Lobo Insider has more analysis on the game in the video above.