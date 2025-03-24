Lobos fall short of third round of NCAA men’s basketball tournament

No. 10 New Mexico put up a strong fight against No. 2 Michigan State but fell short in the end.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team fell short of making the third round of the NCAA tournament, losing 71-63 to Michigan State.

The No. 10 Lobos faced the No. 2 Spartans in a Sunday night battle, two nights after taking down No. 7 Marquette. The Lobos started Sunday with a strong 7-0 run, propelling them to a 31-29 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Lobos hung tough – but ran out of gas to get to the next round.

“It’s been a hell of a season. Like, we came together so much together like this. One of the best teams I think I’ve been on. We hung out with each other like brothers,” Donovan Dent said. “I think the biggest thing is that we know we compete at this level. This game showed it. Like, there’s a [No.] 2 seed and we are a [No.] 10 seed and we were neck and neck with them the whole game. So I just don’t want [them] to get down on themselves. We compete as a team and fought hard all the way to the end. Sometimes the outcome isn’t what you want.”

Dent saw the most action Sunday, playing for 38 minutes and scoring 14 points, matching Mustapha Amzil’s points total. Dent and Amzil trailed Nelly Joseph Junior, who led the Lobos with 16 points and seven rebounds. Filip Borovicanin also had seven rebounds.

The Lobos ended the season with a record of 27-8.