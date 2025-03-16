Lobos set to face Marquette in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team will head to Cleveland to open the NCAA Tournament this Friday.

UNM (26-7, 17-3), the regular-season Mountain West Conference champion, will be a 10-seed in the South Regional. Seventh-seeded Marquette (23-10) will be the Lobos’ opponent in the first-round matchup, with an exact game time to be announced.

If UNM does advance to the second round, the Lobos could face No. 2 seed Michigan State (27-6), the regular-season Big Ten Conference champion.

Stay tuned to KOB 4 News for more on the Lobos.