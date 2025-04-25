Local artist aims to remake Gizmo Building in heart of downtown

Sheri Crider wants to transform vacant Central Avenue building into a space for artists and the community.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As city leaders look to revitalize the heart of our city, a local artist is chipping in. Sheri Crider spent years being homeless and battling addiction, and she wants to help others on that same path. She’s found the perfect space to do it, in a historic downtown building.

Crider is the founder of Sanitary Tortilla Factory, a space for artists at 2nd Street and Lead Ave. After 10 years of business there, they’ve outgrown the building. Now the operations will move to the Gizmo Building at 4th Street and Central Ave.

“I love transforming space, especially underutilized space and abandoned space,” Crider said.

The Gizmo was built in 1915 and was home to a JC Penney Department Store for decades before becoming the Gizmo. It’s been vacant for years.

A Good Sign printing press will operate out of the basement. Crider is building out studio spaces for 21 artists to lease. The building will also house two galleries.

Eventually she wants the top floor to be reentry housing for MDC inmates pursuing art, along with counseling services and community dining and living spaces. Crider said she hopes this long-term plan for the building will address some of the issues keeping downtown from reaching its potential.

“We can make this street pretty over and over again, but until we address the root problems which is substance abuse, a lot of issues that you know we have on the street, and until we deal with those, it’s futile,” she said.

Crider said she knows from experience how powerful art and community can be. She said she spent most of her teens and early 20’s living a life of homelessness, addiction, and crime.

“I was a felon, I was a drug addict, and someone asked me the question, ‘What was I good at?’ and I remembered in fourth grade I got a drawing award, and I told her that and that very question transformed my life,” Crider said.

Crider said phase one of the Gizmo project, which includes the printing press, artist studios and galleries, is set to open this fall. Meanwhile, she said the Railyard Market will take over the current Sanitary Tortilla Factory’s location. Crider said they plan to use it for artists and market preparations.