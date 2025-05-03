Local automotive repair shops brace for tariffs increasing prices

With 25-percent tariffs on all imported car parts beginning Saturday, shop owners and customers prepare for higher costs.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — It has been a month since President Donald Trump imposed a 25-percent tariff on imported cars and more tariffs will be put in place on Saturday.

For Leonard Montoya, tariffs on imported auto parts come as no surprise.

“I’m not really concerned about it, I mean I think it is going to affect us, but you have to hold off until you get to the end of the tunnel and see how everything is standing,” said Montoya, the shop owner and technician at L&C Automotive in Rio Rancho.

President Trump’s 25-percent tariff on imported car parts starts Saturday. Montoya said customers can expect parts and the price of labor to go up.

“It’s going to increase on both ends, like I said my customers are fully aware it is going to cost more money, but they aren’t afraid of it because they need their vehicles to get to work, get their kids to school, recreational, all of those things,” he said.

Montoya said he supports the tariffs and hopes this will encourage more manufacturers to make the parts here in the United States.

“I think it’s a good thing because we need American-made parts not Chinese parts,” Montoya said.

Trump has made amendments to tariffs for cars assembled in the U.S. with imported parts, giving them two years to get reimbursed if they swap out their imported parts for American parts.

“Now that the tariffs are starting to take place in the economy and more American-made parts and tools are actually going to be made,” Montoya said.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the United States imports more than $400 billion of goods and services every month. With tariffs starting to take hold, some are concerned that everyday staples could see significant price jumps.