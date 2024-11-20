Local bakeries team up with families for third annual ‘Thanksgiving Matchup’

Many families are doing what they can for Thanksgiving and that may mean skipping dessert but local bakeries are working to make dessert happen.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Families are counting the dollars and cents to get everything for a Thanksgiving meal but it may not add up to include dessert.

Metro bakeries are teaming for the Thanksgiving Matchup. How it works is these bakeries get paired with a local family who bakers whip up some sweet treats for – free of charge.

“It’s a really big moment for us that we can help the community and you know, put a sweet treat on the table for the holidays,” said Xandria Molinari, owner of Delectable Baking Co.

Last year, in their second year, they helped 120 families. In their first year, they helped 80 families.

While they want to help more families every year, there are only 15 bakeries participating this year, compared to 60 last year.

“This is a considerable amount less so we’re hoping the community will pull together and help us out and help more families,” Molinari said.

If you’re a family looking to sign up, you just have to have a sweet tooth.

“We don’t have any requirements. We don’t ask for any income qualifications, we really do this just on a Good Samaritan basis. If you need help, we will help you,” Molinari said.

Molinari added that due to the bakery-family ratio, they will have to put families on a waitlist. They still encourage people to sign up.

If you’d like to be considered, fill out the online form here. You have until Saturday to do it.