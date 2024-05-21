Local financial expert: Money moves in a stock market surge

The stock market is seeing a surge but should you buy in? Our local financial expert offers some money moves for you.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Dow last week closed above 40,000 for the first time ever as the stock market has surged but should you buy in?

David Hicks, of Oakmont Advisory Group, offers some tips on how to navigate that.

Hicks says emotion often guides our decisions. Fear and greed, keep those emotions in check. You’ll want to chase those gains and be mindful of if stocks dip but not to overcorrect. Over the past 20 years, the S&P 500 has had an average of 10% gain.

You hear about buying on the dip and buying the right stocks at the right time.

For retirees, that means investing more money in safer assets, like bonds. For workers, more money can go toward stocks with possibly greater growth potential.

If you’re younger, if you participate more in the market, the compound interest will grow. As you get older, it’s good to consider risk.

Hicks explains more in the video above.