Local horse therapy nonprofit seeks volunteers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A local nonprofit organization, specializing in helping people with disabilities through horse therapy, is seeking help from the community.

Loving Thunder gives people of all abilities an opportunity to learn how to ride a horse and all the maintenance that comes with it. Mike and Twuana Raupp, the founders of Loving Thunder, have helped many New Mexicans and boosted their confidence for the past 17 years.

“So many of the people that come out here don’t feel well about themselves. They don’t have the self-confidence, don’t have the self-esteem. Children on the autism spectrum don’t have those communication skills that they need. Riding horses helps with that because it gives them some skills that they can’t find somewhere else.” Twuana said.

Twuana says it takes up to three people to help give these rides to one person.

Rachel Montenegro, a patient at Loving Thunder, said she has been riding for the past year.

“I couldn’t sit on the horse straight and now I can ride and do posting, which means I get up off the saddle so I can jump a little bit.” Montenegro said. “They’ve helped me so much with my balance, with my walking skills, with my everything. This place is, there’s nothing like Loving Thunder.”

Loving Thunder recently added a veteran program for in-patient veterans and equine-facilitated learning that is targeted to youth at risk. However, the need for volunteers has slowed them down.

“Without the community support, and coming out here and helping people, it makes it very difficult for Loving Thunder to continue to operate,” Twuana said.

Twuana said they’re looking for people who can lead a horse, walk alongside the horse ride and maintain horse stalls. If you want to volunteer, click here.