Local restaurants to raise funds for family of fallen Bloomfield police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 15 New Mexico restaurants are donating all of their profits they earn Wednesday to the family of fallen Bloomfield police officer Timothy Ontiveros.

Ontiveros was seriously wounded late last month in a shootout with a driver during a traffic stop in Bloomfield. Paramedics took Ontiveros to the San Juan Regional Medical Center before transferring him Tuesday to to UNM Hospital.

Despite multiple surgeries and intensive care, Ontiveros died five days later.

Ontiveros left behind a family, including two daughters. He previously volunteered as a firefighter with the Aztec Fire Department and served before with the Farmington Police Department.

Local Fundaxi Restaurant Partners will donate all of their profits they earn Wednesday to Ontiveros’ family.

“Officer Ontiveros was a true hero, remembered for his courage, compassion, and dedication to serving others. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and fellow first responders. Now is the time for us to come together as a community to honor his legacy and support his loved ones through this difficult time,” the restaurant group stated in a press release issued Friday.

If you’d like to participate in the fundraiser, note that third-party delivery orders may not be included Depending on the location, gift cards may be available for purchase on this date to use at a later date.

Here are the participating restaurants: