Local Tesla dealership hit with vandalism

The vandalism is believed to be in response to CEO Elon Musk's actions, especially with the "Department of Government Efficiency."

CORRECTION: This story refers to vandalism that happened in February 2025. KOB has contacted both Tesla and Santa Ana Pueblo Police for an update on the case.

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. — A wave of vandalism at Tesla dealerships, in response to Elon Musk’s actions with the U.S. government, hit a local dealership.

Photos and video show a Cybertruck at the Tesla dealership on the Santa Ana Pueblo had a swastika spray-painted on it. There was also a vehicle set on fire. The building appeared to have graffiti on it but it was covered up.

Tesla is owned by Elon Musk. Vandals have been targeting the vehicles as a protest to Musk’s massive layoffs through the “Department of Government Efficiency.”

The FBI confirmed, “we began investigating when the incident occurred last month” and they are working with their partners to investigate. They couldn’t provide any further details as the investigation is ongoing.