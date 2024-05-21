Love 4 Pets: May 21, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with a dog and a cat looking to make your home their home!

First, we have Vinnie.

Vinnie is a 4-year-old tabby cat. He is in need of a home where he can explore and climb. he also loves a good scratching post.

You can visit Vinnie at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

Next, we have Roxie.

Roxie is an adorable 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She is a sweet girl who loves to go on walks and explore her surroundings. She also loves playing in the after and would be thrilled to have a home with a pool!

Meet Roxie at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details)

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.