Love 4 Pets: Neptune, Argie, Benny and Sammy

Neptune and Argie want to make your home their home! Meet them here.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We have Neptune and Argie from Pitties and Kitties Animal Rescue and Benny and Sammy from City of Albuquerque shelters.

Neptune is the first cat we’ve featured in-studio on Love 4 Pets. Meet Neptune and Argie in the video above.

Meet Benny and Sammy below. First is Benny:

Benny is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who is a happy-go-lucky guy who loves people. He loves walks and is eager to listen to your commands.

Benny will sit for you and understands “Wait up” if he starts walking too fast. He loves to play ball and is excellent at fetch. He is at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next is Sammy:

Sammy is a 2-year-old yellow lab mix. He is a happy dog who loves to play and his energy knows no bounds. He is very easy to walk, loves treats and could chase a ball for hours.

Don’t let Sammy’s energy fool you – he is a big softie and loves a good cuddle. If you adopt him, he will fill your life with laughter and good memories.

Meet Sammy at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).