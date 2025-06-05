Love 4 Pets: Pal at the Bernalillo County Shelter

KOB 4 is showing our Love 4 Pets with the help of Bernalillo County Animal Care Services – and Pal, who has been waiting 89 days to find his fur-ever home.

Pal is a calm and gentle pup who has been waiting for 89 days to find his forever home. He is shy at first but loving and loyal if you show him patience and love. You can enjoy quiet moments and go on new adventures with him.

Pal is at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center. The center is well beyond capacity so now is the time for a new pal like Pal.

The center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.