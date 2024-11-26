Love 4 Pets: Snoopy and Mr. Jones in-studio, Perdy and Dexter

Snoopy and Mr. Jones are up for adoption at Cross My Paws Animal Rescue while Perdy and Dexter are available in Albuquerque city shelters.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Snoopy and Mr. Jones stopped by the studio from Cross My Paws Animal Rescue to show off why you should make your home their fur-ever home.

We also spotlighted Perdy, a 6-year-old black Doberman Pinscher mix, and Dexter, a 6-year-old tan Labrador Retriever mix. Perdy and Dexter are available for adoption at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Meet Snoopy, Mr. Jones, Perdy and Dexter in the video above.