Love 4 Pets: Tootsie and Albi in-studio, Melon, Cooper

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Tootsie and Albi from Cross My Paws Animal Rescue, as well as Melon and Cooper from two city shelters.

You can learn more about Tootsie and Albi in the video above. Here’s a little more about Melon and Cooper:

Melon

Melon is a 5-year-old brown American pit bull terrier mix. She is a sweet, affectionate girl who likes people and generally gets along with other dogs, so a meet and greet with your dog would be ideal.

Melon is quickly learning how to be a good girl on a leash and has become a volunteer favorite at the Eastside Animal Shelter, where you can visit her (details).

Next is Cooper.

Cooper is a friendly, affectionate pup who is eager for adventure! Cooper is a 4-year-old brown Australian cattle dog mix. He takes treats gently and rides well in the car. He is curious and interested in other dogs so you’ll want to bring your other dogs if you have them to meet him.

With his love for outdoors, Cooper would make an ideal hiking partner. You can find him at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).