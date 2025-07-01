Love 4 Pets with Ace from Albuquerque Animal Welfare

By KOB

Ace is a sweet boy who has been in the shelter for the last couple of months but you can make your home his home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department volunteer Arline Gregoire stopped with Ace, a sweet, one-year-old lab mix who is up for adoption.

Ace has been at the shelter for the last couple of months but is very well-mannered. He’d love to go hiking, running and anything with you. He has a lot of energy and is a very sweet boy.

You can reach out to AWD about Ace here:

Gregoire also talked about some Fourth of July reminders for pet parents. She also talked about free microchipping they do now through July 3 and other things to know:

  1. Microchip your animal. AWD offering free microchips through July 3
    • You can also get free ID tags all of the time
  2. Put your phone number on your animal’s collar
    • If a sharpie doesn’t work on it, write it on duct tape and tape it to the collar
  3. Air tag works with iPhone
  4. Keep pets inside on July 4 unless monitored by you
  5. White noise in a quiet closet or room helps those stressed out pups
  6. Be proactive as the shelters fill up on July 4 with scared and stressed out dogs and cats
  7. Make sure you are cautious when opening the door so your pet doesn’t bolt out
  8. AWD will be closed on July 4
  9. Any fire station will check for a chip