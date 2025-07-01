Love 4 Pets with Ace from Albuquerque Animal Welfare

Ace is a sweet boy who has been in the shelter for the last couple of months but you can make your home his home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department volunteer Arline Gregoire stopped with Ace, a sweet, one-year-old lab mix who is up for adoption.

Ace has been at the shelter for the last couple of months but is very well-mannered. He’d love to go hiking, running and anything with you. He has a lot of energy and is a very sweet boy.

You can reach out to AWD about Ace here:

Gregoire also talked about some Fourth of July reminders for pet parents. She also talked about free microchipping they do now through July 3 and other things to know:

Microchip your animal. AWD offering free microchips through July 3 You can also get free ID tags all of the time Put your phone number on your animal’s collar If a sharpie doesn’t work on it, write it on duct tape and tape it to the collar

Air tag works with iPhone Keep pets inside on July 4 unless monitored by you White noise in a quiet closet or room helps those stressed out pups Be proactive as the shelters fill up on July 4 with scared and stressed out dogs and cats Make sure you are cautious when opening the door so your pet doesn’t bolt out AWD will be closed on July 4 Any fire station will check for a chip