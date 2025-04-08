Love 4 Pets with Fi-Fi in studio, Scotty, Beast and Mayo

This Tuesday on Love for Pets, we have A Barking Chance Animal Rescue.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Tuesday on Love for Pets, we have A Barking Chance Animal Rescue. They take dogs and cats from high kill or rural shelters and place them in foster homes until they are ready for adoption.

KOB 4 was joined in studio by 6-month-old Fi-Fi and is a sweet lapdog. Scotty is a 7-year-old cuddle bug at A Barking Chance.

Beast is an 8-year-old American Staffordshire Mix and can be found at the Eastside Shelter.

Mayo is a 2-year-old brown lab retriever mix. He is young and sweet and has lots of energy. He can be found at the city’s Westside Shelter.