ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Say hello to Griffin, Thor and Puddles who are in the metro and are looking to make your home their home!

Griffin stopped by the studio from Cross My Paws Animal Rescue to show off his calm, mild-mannered and very adorable demeanor. Then, we spotlighted Thor and Puddles who are up for adoption at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

