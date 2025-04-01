Love 4 Pets with Jibbit in-studio, Zimmer and Reece

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Jibbit from Española Humane and Zimmer and Reece from Albuquerque city shelters.

You can meet Jibbit in the video above. Here is Zimmer:

Zimmer is a 3-year-old brown American Pitbull terrier mix. He came to the Eastside Animal Shelter (details) very thin and so shy that new people scared him.

That has all changed. Now, Zimmer has blossomed into a confident, sweet pup.

Next, meet Reece:

Reece is a 1-year-old white lab retriever mix. He is well-behaved, intelligent and eager to please. He is a playful pup but also knows when to settle down and just hang out.

Reece has been at the Westside Animal Shelter (details) since last year so he is more than ready for a forever home!