Love 4 Pets with Melody from Bernalillo County shelter

KOB 4 Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia shows you the Wednesday Night Forecast for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Love 4 Pets with Bernalillo County features Miss Melody, who has been waiting 105 days for her forever home.

Melody may be shy at first but that’s only because she’s waiting for the right home and heart to warm up to.

If you think Melody would be a good fit in your home, visit the Bernalillo County Animal Care Resource Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

If you already have a furry friend in your home who needs to be spayed or neutered, Bernalillo County is hosting a free spay and neuter clinic June 27-29. Appointments are limited and it’s first come first served. Your dog or cat has to be under 100 pounds. You also have to bring them on a leash or in a carrier.

Request an appointment at https://www.bernco.gov/animal-care-services/