Love 4 Pets with Penny in-studio, Maggie, Rosie and Perfecta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with four pals – Penny and Maggie from Española Humane and Rosie and Perfecta from Albuquerque’s city shelters.

Penny stopped by the studio, all thanks to Maggie who provided her a life-saving blood transfusion.

Rosie, or Rosemary, meanwhile is currently in a foster home, waiting for her fur-ever home. You can inquire about adopting her by calling the City’s Animal Welfare Department at 311.

Perfecta is also waiting for her fur-ever home. She is at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

