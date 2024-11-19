Love 4 Pets with Rogers in-studio, Sir Richard and Reece

Rogers, from Watermelon Mountain Ranch, stopped by the studio before we introduced you to two pets up for adoption in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Rogers in-studio and two regal dudes who want to make your home their home.

Rogers stopped by to show himself off and make his pitch for why you should adopt him. You can reach Watermelon Mountain Ranch at 505-221-2359 or by looking them up on social media.

Sir Richard and Reece are up for adoption in the Albuquerque metro. You can find Sir Richard at Eastside Animal Shelter (details) and Reece at Westside Animal Shelter (details).