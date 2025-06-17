Love 4 Pets with Winnie and Wendell in-studio, Chanel and Sky

We have two pups in-studio, a senior dog and a young dog, all looking to make your home their fur-ever home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with pups Winnie and Wendell in-studio and Chanel and Sky from Albuquerque city shelters.

Winnie and Wendell are from Cross My Paws Animal Rescue. You can learn all about them in the video above.

Here is more about Chanel and Sky:

Chanel

Chanel is a 7-year-old, white American pit bull terrier mix. She’s a super sweet, easy-going, mellow gal. Volunteers describe her as the kindest soul ever.

She is a senior looking for a home with a comfy bed and full of all the love she deserves.

If you would like to meet Chanel, visit her at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Sky

Sky is a 1-year-old American pit bull terrier mix who has been at the shelter since December! She quickly won the hearts of many staff and volunteers who work with her. She is so friendly and affectionate with everyone she meets.

Sky doesn’t just love humans. She also loves other dogs and even has a play friend at the shelter.

You can find Sky at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).