Lower storm chance for many in New Mexico as the weekend nears
Showers and storms will pop up in parts of New Mexico for Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday presents another chance of showers and storms in New Mexico before many of us see those chances go down and the temperatures go up.
Meteorologist Amanda Goluszka shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos