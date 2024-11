ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees for pets on Black Friday at the Lucky Paws Adoption Center in Coronado Center.

The adoption will include spay or neuter, a pet tag, microchip, vaccinations and one free initial vet visit.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can learn more and see the pets up for adoption on this website.