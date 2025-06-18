Man accused of purchasing fireworks in New Mexico to attack police at LA protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal prosecutors accuse a Texas man of purchasing fireworks from a store in New Mexico on his way to use them in California.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Grzegorz Vandenberg went to a travel center Thursday in Lordsburg and asked employees to help him select fireworks he could throw directly at people to harm them. He allegedly told employees he could make pipe bombs and was going to Los Angeles for the riots to try to kill law enforcement officers or government officials.

Vandenberg allegedly bought six mortars, each containing 60 grams of gunpowder, and 36 large fireworks, before heading west on Interstate 10 from the store.

Vandenberg faces a charge of transporting explosives in interstate commerce with the knowledge and intent that they would be used to kill, injure or intimidate individuals. He will remain in custody pending a trial. The charge carries up to 10 years in federal prison with a conviction.

“Targeting law enforcement with violence is not protest. It’s a crime,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison said. “Anyone who attempts to harm officers or undermine public safety will be held accountable. Protecting the safety of our communities and upholding the integrity of lawful demonstrations are priorities, and those who cross the line into violence will be prosecuted swiftly and to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Anyone who seeks to turn a lawful demonstration into a stage for violence, especially targeting law enforcement or government officials, poses a serious threat to public safety,” said Philip Russell, the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office. “This arrest sends a clear message; we will not tolerate anyone who plans to use fear or force harm public servants. The FBI remains committed to protecting the rights and safety of all.”