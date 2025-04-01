Man accused of shooting, killing child abuse suspect appears in court 

On Monday, Matthew Sandoval had his first trial court appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – On Monday, Matthew Sandoval had his first trial court appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Sandoval is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after police say he shot and killed Patricia Madrid. They say Sandoval is responsible for shooting and killing Madrid after she was released from her arrest in February.

It all started at the corner of Auburn and Navajo Street after Madrid and her partner, Jammy Jackson, had been arrested for locking their child in a chicken coop all day wearing earmuffs and a blindfold.

Shortly after their release, Sandoval shot Madrid several times, which led to Sandoval’s manhunt.

Police were able to identify Sandoval through surveillance footage. They say he bought gasoline and clothing the night before the murder. He was arrested on Friday at the 400 block of W Animas.

According to court documents, Sandoval is a relative to Madrid. It says Madrid had been receiving numerous threats online and in person regarding the allegations in her case.

A judge ruled Monday that he will stay behind bars until there’s a decision on whether he will be releaed before trial.