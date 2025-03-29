Man arrested in Farmington Murder

Relative of accused child abuser arrested for her murder.

Police say they have arrested a man for killing a woman outside her home in Farmington.

Police tell us that Matthew Sandoval shot and killed Patricia Madrid last month.

According to court documents, police used surveillance video and evidence left at the scene, including the suspects eyeglasses, to track down Sandoval.

Police say that he bought gasoline and clothing the night before the murder.

Sandoval was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday.

He has been charged with first degree murder.

Sandoval is a relative of the victim, Patricia Madrid.

We first told you about Madrid about a week before she was killed.

She was facing felony child abuse charges.

Police say that she and Jammy Jackson, allegedly forced a child to stay outside in a chicken coop for months.