Man convicted for armed robbery murder in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury convicted a man for an armed robbery murder in the northeastern part of Albuquerque back in January 2022.

According to police, Bobby Lopez planned to rob Anjel Varela during a drug deal outside of the Skyline Uptown Apartments on Louisiana, near Mountain. Lopez killed Varela with his own firearm.

A jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm enhancement and conspiracy. He now faces a life sentence plus 15 years.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Lopez is a documented member of a gang in the Albuquerque metro.

“Lopez is a documented member of Los Padillas, a South Valley gang with a long history of involvement in homicides, drug trafficking, and other violent crimes, according to law enforcement,” the district attorney’s office stated.

Lopez is the third person sentenced in connection with the deadly robbery.

In September 2023, Brianna Garcia pleaded guilty to setting up the robbery. She received 30 years behind bars for second-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

Around that same time, Danielle Cordova – Lopez’s girlfriend – pleaded guilty to armed robbery and conspiracy. A judge sentenced Cordova to 12 years behind bars in November 2023.

