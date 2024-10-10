Man convicted in retrial for killing wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury found an Albuquerque man guilty Thursday of charges related to the murder of his wife back in 2021.

Lee Cuellar was found guilty of first-degree murder for strangling his wife, Rosalejandra Cisneros-Cuellar, in their southwest Albuquerque home.

Cuellar was a former ROTC instructor at Kennedy Middle School. He also served 22 years in the U.S. Army. According to investigators, he told police that he killed his wife because he thought she was a demon.

In January, Cuellar’s first trial ended in a mistrial. With the retrial resulting in a conviction, he now faces life in prison. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

