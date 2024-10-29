Man convicted of ex-girlfriend’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury convicted a man of charges he faced for murdering his ex-girlfriend two years ago.

Jurors found Jonathan Martinez guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. They reached the verdict in less than two hours, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Martinez murdered his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez. Marquez was reported missing by her family on April 15. It was believed that she was with Martinez and was in danger.

Her body was not found until late May. According to officials with BCSO, she was found in an open field, off of U.S. Highway 550 in the Jemez Mountains on May 26.

Evidence showed Martinez sent messages threatening to kill Marquez before she disappeared.

At the time of Marquez’s disappearance, Martinez was wanted for an outstanding homicide warrant issued by the Albuquerque Police Department. Police had named him as one of the four suspects they believed shot and killed 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins in downtown Albuquerque.

Martinez was arrested for that separate warrant in May 2022. He was re-booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center for the charges in the murder of Marquez a month later.

Martinez faces life in prison. A judge will sentence Martinez at a later date.

