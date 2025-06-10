Man fatally shot on bus in Taos County

TAOS, N.M. — The Taos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on a transit bus that happened Monday in Ranchos de Taos.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Monday to a shots-fired call on State Road 68, at the post office, and Saint Francis Road. Deputies arrived and found a man on an Rapid Transit Department bus.

They found one victim with several gunshot wounds. They identified him as 40-year-old Leroy Rodriguez, of Taos. Paramedics took Rodriguez to Holy Cross Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Taos News reported two people fired handguns through the bus window, striking Rodriguez.

Authorities seized a possible suspect vehicle. However, they need your help as no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 575-758-2217.