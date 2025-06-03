Man gets 13 years in federal prison for illegal guns, explosives and drug trafficking
Federal prosecutors accused Mario James Valdez of having guns, explosives and drugs in his bedroom.
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — An Española man is heading to federal prison for 13 years after investigators found guns, explosives and drugs in his bedroom.
Federal prosecutors accused 35-year-old Mario James Valdez of having six sticks of dynamite, a shotgun and an AR-style rifle stashed in his bedroom.
According to court records, they also found “ghost guns,” fentanyl, blue pills and crack cocaine.
A jury convicted Valdez of drug trafficking and being in possession of illegal guns and explosives. He received a 13-year sentence and isn’t eligible for parole but will have three years of supervised release.