Man gets 13 years in federal prison for illegal guns, explosives and drug trafficking

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — An Española man is heading to federal prison for 13 years after investigators found guns, explosives and drugs in his bedroom.

Federal prosecutors accused 35-year-old Mario James Valdez of having six sticks of dynamite, a shotgun and an AR-style rifle stashed in his bedroom.

According to court records, they also found “ghost guns,” fentanyl, blue pills and crack cocaine.

A jury convicted Valdez of drug trafficking and being in possession of illegal guns and explosives. He received a 13-year sentence and isn’t eligible for parole but will have three years of supervised release.