Man killed while crossing Central overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say a car struck and killed a man trying to cross Central overnight in his wheelchair.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was crossing Central from north to south in the middle of the road. As he was crossing, a green Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound on Central, just east of San Mateo, in the second lane. The man suffered critical injuries. Medics pronounced deceased him at the scene.

Police interviewed the driver, who said he was traveling south on San Mateo and turned left to go east on Central. As he continued on Central, he didn’t see the man until he was approximately 10 feet away. The driver said he tried to swerve to avoid hitting the man but couldn’t do it in time, leading to the crash.

Police didn’t find an ID on the man who was hit and couldn’t identify him. They believe neither alcohol or speed appear to be a factor. Rather, they believe it was pedestrian error.

The investigation is still ongoing.