Man pleads no contest to crashing into Albuquerque school bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man agreed to plead no contest to charges he faced for crashing into a school bus full of students while reportedly street racing.

Mario Perez agreed to the plea, which involves five counts of reckless driving, resulting in great bodily harm. The plea came as his trial was about to begin.

According to the criminal complaint, Perez was racing his white Ford Mustang against a blue Mustang on westbound Gibson Boulevard Southwest when a bus, with 23 students onboard, crossed Gibson while traveling northbound on Messina Drive. Perez crashed into the passenger side of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

Police learned that the driver of the blue Mustang did not stop and continued westbound on Gibson after the crash occurred. A witness estimated the two cars hit around 110 mph in the 40 mph zone.

The crash left seven students and Perez injured. One of the students needed surgery.

Perez faced 17 counts of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm before pleading no contest to the five counts of reckless driving.

He faces up to 15 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections. A judge hasn’t scheduled a sentencing yet.

