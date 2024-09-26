Man sentenced after pleading guilty to killing teen

CLOVIS, N.M. — A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting and killing a Clovis teen in 2022.

Jimmy Whitlock, 45, will spend 15 years behind bars for shooting and killing 16-year-old Jessie Villanes-Lerma on the night of Aug. 14, 2022, at an apartment.

On that night, a resident reportedly told police that two armed men entered his apartment where his 11-month-old kid and Lerma also were. Lerma entered from the other room to help him and, as he confronted one of the men, that man shot him. The gunmen then left the scene.

Security video reportedly corroborated the resident’s story. The story, along with other evidence, reportedly led police to believe the shooting was the result of drugs allegedly being sold from the apartment.

Police identified Whitlock as the gunman and arrested him, leading to the plea and sentencing. He received a sentence of 15 years, which was the maximum in this case as it occurred before the New Mexico Legislature increased the maximum penalty for second-degree murder to 18 years.

Whitlock will have to serve 85% of his 15-year sentence due to this being a serious violent offense. Once he completes his sentence, he will get out on parole.

