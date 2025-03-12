Man sentenced for accidentally shooting and killing girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a man who said he accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Albuquerque.

According to police, the shooting happened near 12th Street and Griegos Road early in the morning of Aug. 1, 2023. They arrived and found one person dead. They also detained a suspect, identified as Mykyle Lewis-Robinson.

In October, Mykyle Lewis-Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend during a fight. He said he only meant to scare his girlfriend by pointing his gun at her. Talia Wills was just 19.

A judge sentenced Lewis-Robinson to 15 years in prison with five years of supervised probation Wednesday morning.