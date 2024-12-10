Man sentenced for killing his wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced an Albuquerque man Tuesday to life in prison for murdering his wife in 2021, according to the district attorney’s office.

In October, a jury found Lee Cuellar guilty of first-degree murder for strangling his wife, Rosalejandra Cisneros, in their southwest Albuquerque home.

Cuellar was a former ROTC instructor at Kennedy Middle School. He also served 22 years in the U.S. Army. According to investigators, he told police that he killed his wife because he thought she was a demon.

In January, Cuellar’s first trial ended in a mistrial, leading to the retrial and conviction.

