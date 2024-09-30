Man to be retried for allegedly killing wife

Lee Cuellar's first trial ended in a mistrial back in January. Now, he's going back on trial for the alleged murder in 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man will be retried this week for the alleged murder of his wife back in 2021, starting with jury selection Monday.

In January, Lee Cuellar’s first trial ended in a mistrial. He is accused of strangling Rosalejandra Cisneros-Cuellar in their home in southwest Albuquerque.

Cuellar was a former ROTC instructor at Kennedy Middle School. He also served 22 years in the U.S. Army.

According to investigators, Cuellar told police that he killed his wife because he thought she was a demon.