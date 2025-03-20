Judge to sentence man for Adam Food Market murder in 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge will sentence a man who pleaded no contest to shooting and killing someone outside of the Adam Food Market in 2023.

Martin Osoria pleaded no contest in February 2024 to second-degree murder for chasing down Felipe Vigil and shooting him to death after an altercation early on New Year’s Day in 2023. The court set Osoria’s sentencing for November but then rescheduled it.

Osoria faces 8-18 years in prison. A judge will sentence him Thursday afternoon.

