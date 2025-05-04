Mandy’s Farm hosts Kentucky Derby themed fundraiser

Goat races help raise money for adults with disabilities at annual event.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For those who missed out, there was a mini-Kentucky Derby here in Albuquerque where they didn’t race horses, but they raced other animals instead while raising money for a good cause.

“Instead of racing horses, we race goats,” said Shannon Burt, Mandy’s Farm barn and animal coordinator. “It brings (in) a lot of people, and it just brings a lot of joy and happiness. It’s a lot of fun.”

Over the past 10 years of the event, Burt said attendance has almost quintupled. With this year’s watch party bringing in around 500 people to the farm to not only watch the goat race, but also eat food, bid on auction items and of course watch the Kentucky Derby.

“So we’ll not only be watching the Churchill (Downs) Kentucky Derby, but we’ve got some mint julep bars,” said Melissa McCue, Mandy’s Farm executive director. “We’ve got a great charcuterie and bubbles area. We have bourbon and cigars. We’ve got great Southern-style food. And we also have a walking petting zoo going around.”

All the money raised from the watch party funds Mandy’s Farm’s programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Last year, we raised almost $100,000 and this year we’re very excited to break that goal,” McCue said. “And those plans are going to be used directly for our ‘Building Belonging Project.’ And that’s a housing project for young adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities, so that they can have a place to call a call home that’s not only affordable, but also accessible for them.”

While Sovereignty became the Kentucky Derby winner, and NuNu Nusenda became Mandy’s Farm’s watch party goat race winner, the community came away the ultimate winner.