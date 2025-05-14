Pallet fire near Edith and Montano fills Albuquerque sky with smoke

A fire quickly grew out of control at a pallet yard on Nikanda NE, leading to a major response from AFR and BCFR.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A massive fire burned throughout the afternoon in northeast Albuquerque near Edith and Montano Tuesday.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the fire started at 804 Nikanda Road NE before spreading to an adjacent pallet yard. It also burned commercial vehicles and structures.

The event progressed to a two-alarm fire involving both Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue units. The fire was brought under control within two hours.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. One person at the scene was treated for a medical issue but did not require transport.

