Mayor proposes using opioid settlement money for addiction services

City councilors want to put the money toward new facilities.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wants to use millions in opioid settlement money to fund services for people struggling with addiction.

Keller’s administration says they’ve already put the infrastructure in place with the Gateway Network. They want to use the $80 million slotted for the city for addiction services.

Keller is urging city councilors to act. He says an initial proposal by councilors and Bernalillo County commissioners to build new facilities would tie up the money for years.

According to a 2021 report, New Mexico had the sixth-highest overdose rate in the country.