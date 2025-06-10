Mayor to host town hall on ICE roundups, public safety and homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller will hold a telephone town hall with city leaders to address ICE roundups, public safety and homelessness.

City leaders and community partners will provide updates, answer questions and hear your concerns on immigration policies, public safety support and solutions to combat homelessness.

The town hall is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. You have to register ahead of time on the city’s website here.